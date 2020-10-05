A&S Creavention

Claws Custom Cat Design Shower Curtain

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Brand new Material: Polyester Dimensions: app.180cmx180cm/70.87''x70.87'' Package includes: 1Pc x Shower Curtain 12Pcs x Hooks Ideally suits most standard sized bathrooms; just hang it on steel tube. Features: The shower curtain is made of quality polyester material, no color fading,no lining needed and durable. Water-resistant function,pratical to use in your shower room. Nice patterns for your selection,give your shower room a special looking. Environment-friendly , no sustance that harms heath of your family,mold and mildew resistant. Come with 12 hooks, easy for your installation, you will don't need match hooks in local market. Specification: Product Name: Polyester shower curtain Pattern: As Show on Picture Function: Waterproof and mould proof Material: Polyester Fabric Dimension: app.180cmx180cm/70.87''x70.87''(LxW) Color: As the picture shown Quantity: 1 Set Note: 1.Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement. pls make sure you do not mind before you bid. 2.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Thank you! Package includes: 1Pc x Shower Curtain (without retail package) 12Pcs x Hooks