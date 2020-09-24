Paige Anthropologie

Claudine Ultra High-rise Ankle Flare Jeans

$129.95 $90.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Sitting high on the waist, these ankle flare jeans pair perfectly with graphic tees and buttondowns alike. **About Paige** As the only female founder in the American denim industry, Paige Adams-Geller has been breaking boundaries since she launched her line in 2004. Anyone who's ever worn her jeans won't be surprised to learn that she first entered the fashion world as a fit model - each pair is flawlessly tailored and wear-tested for an optimally comfortable, flattering fit.