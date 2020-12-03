Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
ClassPass
Classpass Gift Card
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ClassPass
Whether you opt for a suggested amount or go custom, your lucky recipient can apply your gift to any membership they choose.
Need a few alternatives?
Bala
Weighted Bangle Set
$49.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Merrell
Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof
$135.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Salomon
Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid Gtx W
$123.75
from
Salomon
BUY
Theragun
Theragun Mini
$199.00
from
Verishop
BUY
More from ClassPass
ClassPass
Fitness Gift Card
$100.00
from
ClassPass
BUY
ClassPass
Monthly Membership
$49.00
from
ClassPass
BUY
ClassPass
Two Weeks Free Trial For New Members
$0.01
from
ClassPass
BUY
More from Fitness
Fit Reserve
Fit Reserve Gift Card
$100.00
from
Fit Reserve
BUY
Bala
Weighted Bangle Set
$49.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Zensah
Zensah Reflective Touch Screen Running Gloves
$32.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Bala
Weighted Bangle Set
$49.00
$34.30
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted