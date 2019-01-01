Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Ganni
Classon Dot Socks
$20.00
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Featured in 1 story
22 Gifts That Work For
Everyone
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
MOTHER
Mother Superior
$24.00
from
Mother
BUY
promoted
Stance
Sup Boys
$10.00
from
Stance
BUY
Champion + HVN
Crew Sock
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Hansel from Basel
Cosmico Crew
$14.00
from
Hansel from Basel
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted