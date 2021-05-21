Big Bud Press

Classic Work Shorts

$65.00

At Big Bud Press

Our best-selling Work Pants cropped into shorts. The same classic fit you've come to know and love but... shorter. Added elastic in the back for more size flexibility. Heavy duty stitching. Made from our signature durable 8.5oz 100% cotton twill. Our twill does not have stretch built into the fabric but all of our pieces break in beautifully with wear and conform to your body with time! Unisex Sizing. Each size can accommodate a range of body types so please consult our size chart below before ordering or email us with any sizing questions you may have! Features: -100% Soft, Durable Cotton Twill -Garment Dyed -YKK Zipper -Heavy Duty Stitching -Unisex Sizing -Preshrunk -Sun Baby Logo Button Enclosure -Sun Baby Woven Label on Back Pocket Designed, cut, sewn, and garment dyed in Los Angeles with NAFTA certified USA made twill. Dyed with non-toxic and low impact dyes. Melanie is 5'6" and wearing M Soraya is 5'2" and wearing XXS Morgan is 5'5" and wearing 3XL