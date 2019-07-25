The Carhartt Legacy Classic Work Pack is the optimal choice for your everyday, go-to pack. Built of heavy-duty 1200D Poly with Rain Defender durable water repellent and Duravax abrasion-resistant base, this pack will not let you down. The large main compartment contains a dedicated padded laptop pocket and tablet sleeve. The 2 zippered pockets on the front are great for organizing smaller items. Top it off with contour fit shoulder straps and padded air mesh back panel. Additional details: YKK zippers, metal hardware, triple needle stitch for reinforcement where it counts, Carhartt logo patch. Carhartt Work Bags, Packs & Gear are covered by a Limited Warranty against manufacturing defects in materials and worksmanship for the normal life of the product.