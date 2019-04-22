Skip navigation!
Clothing
Jeans
Ganni
Classic Wide Leg Pants
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Bleached wide-leg denim trousers with belt loops and side pockets.
Featured in 1 story
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
by
Michelle Li
DETAILS
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Sailor Pant
$395.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria Beckham
Flare High-rise Jeans
$320.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Fisherman Stonewashed Cuffed Jeans
$650.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
