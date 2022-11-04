Catbird

Classic Wedding Bands

$550.00 $467.50

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

Classic, strong, beautiful bands to last a lifetime. Each Catbird Wedding Band is made to your specifications by our expert jewelers in our Brooklyn studio. Available in recycled solid 14k gold, 18k gold, and platinum. See "Details" for item specifics. For an extra-personal touch, we offer an engraving option to commemorate your special day. If you are ordering a Ready to Ship ring, please allow an additional 3-5 days for engraving. All engraved orders are final sale.