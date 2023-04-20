Crocs

Classic Tie Dye Lined Clogs

$64.99 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

This is not a soap. Our 2-in-1 body bar is an after-shower moisturizing + exfoliating body bar. It's the perfect prep for your skin after cleansing. Natural exfoliants gently help to slough away dead skin. A combination of shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil keeps your skin feeling moisturized. The result - skin that feels soft, smooth + moisturized with each use. How to use: Step 1: After washing with your favorite body wash, rinse and turn off the shower Step 2: While the skin is still wet, massage the 2-in-1 body bar into skin in circular motions Step 3: Place bar back in dry area and rinse body Step 4: Pat dry Step 5: Follow-up with your favorite hanahana shea body butter Disclaimer: Shower may get slippery! Store in a cool, dry place after use. All of our products are made in small batches to ensure quality. Color and texture may vary slightly from batch to batch. Click here to read our terms and conditions.