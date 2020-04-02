Crocs

Classic Tie-dye Graphic Clog

Crocs Comfort Level Guide Crocs comfort Iconic Level 1. Brighten up your day with a splash of color in the Crocs® Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog! Thermoplastic (EVA) foam construction makes them incredibly light. Easy slip-on with adjustable back strap. Extra roomy for a comfortable fit. Ventilation system that allows air and water to pass through multiple ports inside of shoe. Iconic Crocs Comfort™: original foam cushioned footbed. Thermoplastic (EVA) outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size Men's 12, Women's 14, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz