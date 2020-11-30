Le Creuset

Classic Tea Kettle

Le Creuset makes this classic kettle with the same good looks and quality craftsmanship that have made its cookware a kitchen staple. The kettle conducts heat efficiently and evenly, boiling water quickly. 1 3/4-qt. cap. This steel kettle is coated with durable porcelain enamel and will not corrode. Conducts heat efficiently and evenly to reach the boiling point quickly. Locking handle for easy pouring. Whistles when the water reaches a rolling boil. Ideal for use on any cooktop, including induction.