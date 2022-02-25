Cuyana

Classic Structured Leather Tote

$228.00

Design An architectural version of our Classic Tote, the Classic Structured Leather Tote is designed to be versatile for your everyday. To celebrate our tenth anniversary, we created a few limited-edition colors - vibrant shades to reflect our optimism for the future and add something bright to your daily routine. Quality Made from Italian leather in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, a country where artisans have produced quality leather goods since the 15th century. Sustainability LWG Gold certified, ensuring the leather is tanned responsibly against measures like traceability, resource consumption, and effluent treatment.