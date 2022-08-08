Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Auxiliary
Classic Straw Fedora
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
This is a classic fedora with a grosgrain ribbon trim. It's woven with fine paper straw.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Frayed Bucket Hat
BUY
£30.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Lake Washed Bucket Hat
BUY
£32.00
Free People
Auxiliary
Fedora
BUY
$38.00
Aritzia
rag & bone
Panama Straw Hat
BUY
$250.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Auxiliary
Auxiliary
Pom Cuff Beanie
BUY
C$32.00
C$48.00
Aritzia
Auxiliary
Colorado Vintage-inspired Triangle Scarf
BUY
C$9.99
C$38.00
Aritzia
Auxiliary
Pagosa Beanie
BUY
$17.50
$35.00
Aritzia
Auxiliary
Banff Scarf Narrow
BUY
$78.00
Aritzia
More from Hats
Anthropologie
Frayed Bucket Hat
BUY
£30.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Lake Washed Bucket Hat
BUY
£32.00
Free People
Auxiliary
Fedora
BUY
$38.00
Aritzia
rag & bone
Panama Straw Hat
BUY
$250.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted