Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Parachute Home
Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Parachute Home
The easiest way to upgrade your bathroom, this bundle includes our most popular bath items in one simple set.
Need a few alternatives?
Refinery29
River Collection 100% Cotton Ultra Soft Bath Towel Set
$51.98
from
Amazon
BUY
The Company Store
Legends® Luxury Regal Egyptian Cotton Bath Towels
$42.00
from
The Company Store
BUY
Christy
Supreme Hygro® Raspberry
£24.00
£16.80
from
Christy
BUY
Ebb Flow Cornwall
Hendra Hammam Towel
£32.00
from
Ebb Flow Cornwall
BUY
More from Parachute Home
Parachute Home
Face Masks
$30.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute Home
Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
$225.00
from
Parachute Home
BUY
Parachute Home
Waffle Duvet Cover Set
$259.00
from
Parachute Home
BUY
Parachute Home
Face Face Masks (pack Of 5)
$30.00
from
Parachute Home
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Alexander Del Rossa
Plush Fleece Robe
$59.99
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
$98.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Leachco
Snoogle Total Body Pillow
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Saatva
Classic Mattress
$1399.00
$1199.00
from
Saatva
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted