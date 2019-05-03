Freakloset

All of Freakloset sneakers are handmade from Italian leather, which is also fully cushioned all over the sneaker, to ensure a super comfortable feel. With a classic cup rubber sole, it also features a rubber counter, flat cotton laces and an anatomic insole. A minimalist silhouette to go with a casual outfit or to make a colorful statement. - Italian white aniline leather - Stitched cup sole - Handmade in Portugal - Fully leather lined - Branded dust bag included