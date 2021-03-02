ME YOU US

£7.95

Description We think this cock ring is as considerate as they come, what with its ingenious his and hers pleasure features. This ring is a real partner pleaser and is perfect for couples who love to share. With a super soft jelly design and a vibrating bullet this daredevil sends your adrenaline racing. The nodule area stimulates the clitoris and is easily controlled at the touch of a button. This ring is perfect for solo or partner play and with a double set of batteries, it’ll be ready to go when you are. Place this ring around the base of the penis and enjoy its flexible features as it slowly works its way onto your list of all-time favourites.