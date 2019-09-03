Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Vans

Classic Slip-on Sneaker

$59.95$32.96
At Nordstrom
A classic cupsole boosts a street-smart slip-on sneaker.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report
by Emily Ruane