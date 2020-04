Vans

Classic Slip-on Green Ash And True White Trainers

£59.00

The Classic Slip-On trainers from iconic brand Vans, come in a funky green ask/true white checkerboard pattern, with a low profile, elastic sides and padded collars for extra comfort. They are finished with the Vans flag label and signature waffle outsoles for firmer grip. • Material: Canvas upper• Colour: Green Ash/True White Checkerboard• Waffle sole• Branded flag label• 100% vegan and cruelty free  Shop all our Women's Designer Trainers