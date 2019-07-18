Vans

Classic Slip On 98 Dx

C$89.00

Vans pays homage to its original factory in Anaheim, California with its Factory Authentic collection. Here, a signature style – the slip on sneaker – is given a striking red and white stripe, creating an eye catching, sailor-inspired summer shoe. Added comfort is provided by the padded collar and ULTRACUSH lining.Canvas UppersElasticated PanelsPadded Collars‘Off The Wall’ Heel TabHigh Foxing TapeVulcanised MidsoleGum Rubber OutsoleWaffle Traction Pattern