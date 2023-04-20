Crocs

Classic Slide

$39.99

Imported Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole PLATFORM SANDALS: Introducing the Classic Platform Slide, featuring 1.2 inch (31mm) heightened platform outsoles ready to take any outfit to the next level. FUN PLATFORM CROCS: These platform sandals come in a range of colors and graphics and are incredibly lightweight and fun to wear. WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These platform shoes offer a relaxed fit and we recommend sizing down to the next largest whole size. COMFORTABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Baya platform slip-on slide sandals have the Iconic Crocs Comfort technology, made for flexibility and 360-degree comfort. PERSONALIZATION: Add Jibbitz shoe charms to your Crocs to show your unique style and creativity! The Classic Platform Slide is simplicity at its best with style-relevant features for her. It’s easy on purpose – a touch of height, straightforward form, versatile wear, and plenty of ways to make them your own with Jibbitz™ charms. Whatever the wearing occasion, you can make them work effortlessly.