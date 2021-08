Le Creuset

Classic Skillet

$120.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Creuset

The enameled cast iron Classic Skillet is a versatile kitchen essential for searing, sauteing, stir-frying and more. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. Specially formulated for higher surface temperature cooking, the enamel develops a natural patina over time making it virtually nonstick and easy to clean.