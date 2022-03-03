Sheertex

Classic Sheer Tights

$69.00 $39.00

Meet our best-seller and the product that launched Sheertex as one of the most resilient sheer tights in the world. As soft and stretchy as your regular tights — but so much better. Made using patent-pending technology, hand sewn, and sustainably manufactured in our Canadian factory. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions and made strong using one of the world's strongest polymers, a polymer traditionally used in ballistics and climbing equipment. You can't find this technology anywhere else. Every pair comes with a 90 day guarantee, valid from the day you receive your tights. Sheerness: Sheer, 30 Denier 90 day Guarantee Made strong by Sheertex™ Knit Technology