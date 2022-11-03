Sheertex

Classic Sheer Rip-resist Tights

$59.00 $41.00

Product Details Rip-Resist tights are made strong with Sheertex®. Our patent-pending technology features one of the world's strongest polymers, typically used in ballistics and climbing equipment. Impossibly... MADE STRONG WITH SHEERTEX NO-RIP GUARANTEE Responsibly made in canada Machine Washable Superpower 01 Unbreakable in (most) human hands Your strongest friend? That body builder at the gym? We bet they have nothing on Sheertex Superpower 02 Made with the worlds strongest polymer Our tights are made with a polymer that is 10x stronger than steel. Superpower 03 Self healing Hit a snag? Often you can heal the Sheertex knit by simply massaging the fabric outwards around the blemish until it disappears Superpower 04 More wears Traditional tights last an average of 4 wears while Sheertex tights can last up to 50 wears