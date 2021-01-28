Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Buy Black
Beauty
The Wrap Life
Classic Ruby Whoa Flow Wrap
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Wrap Life
For those that love a true red. - 100% polyester - 40x72 inches - Hand wash with a delicate detergent. Hang to dry.
Need a few alternatives?
Mented
Nude Pink Brown Lipstick, Nude Lala
$16.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Bronner Bros
Hydrating Growth Oil
$11.66
from
Amazon
BUY
Beauty Bakerie
Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mented Cosmetics
Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
$28.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
More from The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life
Peony Ribbed Turbanette
$16.00
$13.60
from
The Wrap Life
BUY
The Wrap Life
Peachy Ribbed Bandie
$17.00
from
The Wrap Life
BUY
More from Beauty
Mented
Nude Pink Brown Lipstick, Nude Lala
$16.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Bronner Bros
Hydrating Growth Oil
$11.66
from
Amazon
BUY
Beauty Bakerie
Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mented Cosmetics
Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
$28.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted