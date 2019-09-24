Tatcha

Classic Rice Enzyme Powder

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

Details This exfoliant gently rids the complexion of dull, dry skin, revealing a natural glow. Mix a small amount of powder with a few drops of warm water in hands until a creamy foam is created, then massage into damp skin for 30 seconds to one minute. Natural enzymes from rice bran, papaya, and the brand's unique Hadasei-3 Bioactive Complex exfoliate without harsh abrasives. Dermatologist tested and formulated without mineral oil, synthetic colors and fragrances, sulfate detergents, parabens, PEGs, PPGs, urea, DEA, TEA and phthalates.