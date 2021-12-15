Patagonia

Classic Retro-x Fleece Jacket Natural

Revered in the outdoor world as one of the best, Patagonia's winter ranges are incredible when it comes to technical jackets designed to proivde the wearer with top-of-the-line insulation. This fleece has an outer made from a 100% polyester (50% recycled) bonded sherpa pile fleece which is proper warm, and lined with a smooth and comfortable warp-knit mesh lining (also 50% recycled) which is made with Polygiene permanent odor control. The outer is treated with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish for more weather-resistance, and it has a full-zip front, Y-joint sleeves for better mobility and an internal wind flap. The jacket has two zippered handwarmer pockets along with a single chest pocket. It has an elasticated trim to the hem and cuffs for a flexible design. To the chest you'll find a woven logo patch.