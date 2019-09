Traidcraft

Classic Recycled Wine Glasses

Set of 4 classic fair trade recycled wine glasses, crafted in perfect balance with the earth. These handcrafted recycled wine glasses have been mouth blown into a mould by expert glass workers in Cochabamba, Bolivia. They’re made from 100% recycled waste glass, washed and processed in the most eco-friendly conditions. Each glass holds a delicious 200ml, and is fully dishwasher safe. Now, that's worth raising a glass to!