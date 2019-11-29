KitchenAid

Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer

$279.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Unleash the beast with the KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. Nothing compares to KitchenAid when it comes to power, performance and production. The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a staple in professional and home kitchens, revered for its unrivaled results, versatility and ease of use. Its unique tilt-head design folds ingredients gradually for optimal results, with an integrated attachment hub to hold dozens of different attachments for everything from grinding meat to making pasta. This countertop powerhouse can produce enough dough in a single batch to make six dozen cookies, plus 10 optimized speeds to tackle almost any task. Its stainless steel mixing bowl's 4.5 qt capacity is ideal for making large portions of merengues, sauces, compote and frosting, a coated, flat beater, a coated dough hook and a wire whip make prepping a breeze. Each unit includes one silver stand mixer and three attachments, additional attachments are sold separately.