Classic Plug In Massage Wand Vibrator

'Our name's Lovehoney and we're a poweraholic.' Stand up with us and confess your passion for super-strength vibrators like this classic beauty. Approved by Good Housekeeping, this roof-rattling plug-in model is ideal for body and intimate play alike. During Good Housekeeping's independent trial, 71% testers said they would recommend the vibrator to a friend. Users praised the wand's ease of use, describing it as "effective". Access the speeds via the scroll wheel and turn stimulation from 'so-so' to 'oh-whoa!' in a second. An oversized head channels the vibrations to a broad area for sizeable coverage in use. Slick the head with lube before use for smooth sensations in play.