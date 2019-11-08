Recliner

Classic Pj Set

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Recliner

Our Classic Pajama Set features natural, long-fiber modal, free from chemical dyes. Insanely soft and stretchy, our long fibers wick moisture to keep your body temperature regulated all night long. Slim, bulk-free pajama top is sublimely cozy and light as a feather. Small, flat buttons stay out of the way. Longer side vents allow for a little swing and plenty of movement. A broader waistband on our popular Sleep Pant blends a flattering finish with sublime comfort. You won't want to take these off. Katherine is wearing size XS. Prefer to mix them up? Shop Sleep Pant