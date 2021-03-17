Brooklinen

Classic Pillowcase (set Of 2)

$46.00 $39.10

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Cool and crisp, our Classic Percale Sheets feature a breathable 270 thread count weave for that timeless, hotel-style luxury. Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets will help you stay cool all night long. All our Pillowcases have discreet envelope closures, making sure there’s no frustrating pillow spillage 100% long staple cotton Discreet envelope closures OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety 270 thread count