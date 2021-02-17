Ugg

Classic Mini Ii Boot

$129.99

100% Leather Dyed Sheep, Fur Origin: United States/United Kingdom/Spain/Ireland/Australia Rubber sole Heel measures approximately 1" Platform measures approximately 0.5 inches Fully lined with fur Pretreated to repel moisture and stains Outsole: Treadlite by UGG Our Classic boot was originally worn by surfers to keep warm after early-morning sessions, and has since become iconic for its soft sheepskin and enduring design. The Classic II features two new updates: stain-and-water resistance and a lightweight sole to increase cushioning, durability, and traction. These versatile boots pair well with practically anything – try loose boyfriend jeans and a velvet top.