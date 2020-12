Ugg

Classic Mini Fluff Quilted Boot

$170.00 $127.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ugg

17mm Twinface sheepskin upper Sheepskin collar, Webbing pull tab with UGG® graphic on back shaft 17mm sheepskin vamp lining, 10mm sheepskin shaft lining 17mm sheepskin insole Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for comfort Polyester binding 5.5" shaft height Woven heel label with UGG® logo