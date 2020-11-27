United States
Ugg
Classic Mini Fluff Quilted Boot
$170.00$126.99
At Ugg
Street style meets our UGG feel in this boot, which features soft fluff and UGG graphics up the back tab. It also features everything we love about the Classic: plush sheepskin lining and a lightweight, flexible sole for all-day wear. Pair with everything from laid-back athleisure looks to a gauzy dresses and tights. 17mm Twinface sheepskin upper Sheepskin collar, Webbing pull tab with UGG® graphic on back shaft 17mm sheepskin vamp lining, 10mm sheepskin shaft lining 17mm sheepskin insole Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for comfort Polyester binding 5.5" shaft height Woven heel label with UGG® logo RN 88276