Ugg

Classic Mini Fluff Quilted Boot

$170.00 $126.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ugg

Street style meets our UGG feel in this boot, which features soft fluff and UGG graphics up the back tab. It also features everything we love about the Classic: plush sheepskin lining and a lightweight, flexible sole for all-day wear. Pair with everything from laid-back athleisure looks to a gauzy dresses and tights. 17mm Twinface sheepskin upper Sheepskin collar, Webbing pull tab with UGG® graphic on back shaft 17mm sheepskin vamp lining, 10mm sheepskin shaft lining 17mm sheepskin insole Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for comfort Polyester binding 5.5" shaft height Woven heel label with UGG® logo RN 88276