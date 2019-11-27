Ugg

Classic Mid-calf Suede Boot

$200.00 $145.60

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

An icon of classic and casual style, the UGG Classic Tall II is improved and updated while maintaining its luxurious fit and feel. This beauty benefits from added protection against water and staining thanks to pretreatment. Enjoy every step in comfort with the Treadlite by UGG TM sole. Increased cushioning and durability make these the best water resistant snow boots in Women's fashion, while keeping slips and falls at bay with excellent traction. These UGG boots are a wardrobe staple that will see you through each season's harsh weather conditions, from downpours to blizzards and everything in between.You look to UGG for footwear that is fabulous, fashionable and functional, as well. The Classic Tall II delivers with its classic and versatile styling. This boot is perfectly paired with any look, from your favorite skinnies to your most feminine of dresses. There are so many options for wearing this boot, from leaving it tall to cuffing it over as little or as much as you?d prefer, creating a multitude of looks. When comfort and style are both key, the UGG Classic Tall II takes you from morning to night.