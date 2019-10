Theory

Classic Menswear Cotton Shirt

$275.00 $62.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A menswear inspired button front shirt is perfect for a sophisticated and fashion-forward look. Fit: this style runs one size small. Spread collar. Long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Covered placket . Pinstriped . Shirttail hem. Approx. 29.5" length (size S). Imported