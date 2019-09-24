ChapStick

Classic Medicated External Analgesic & Skin Protectant

When it comes to caring for your lips, you can t go wrong with a classic. And when you need extra care and protection for severely chapped lips, ChapStick Classic Medicated Skin Protectant is the one you want. ChapStick Classic Medicated lip balm is specially formulated to help treat severely dry and chapped lips. It contains Camphor and cooling Menthol to help soothe cracked skin, plus Phenol to help relieve pain as lips heal. Through every season, at home or on the go, trust ChapStick Classic Medicated lip balm for comforting, healing lip care. ChapStick Classic is also available in Original, Cherry, Strawberry and Spearmint varieties. ChapStick Skincare for Lips.Includes one regular-size (0.15 oz.) tubes of ChapStick Classic Medicated External Analgesic lip balm.Trust your lips to ChapStick, the lip care experts for more than 125 years.Helps to heal severely chapped lips.Contains Camphor, cooling Menthol and Phenol to relieve pain.Soothes and cools sore lips.