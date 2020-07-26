Saatva

Comfortable. Durable. Handcrafted. Our Saatva Classic hybrid innerspring mattress blends the durability and support of a coil-on-coil innerspring system with the finest eco-friendly foams and the cushioned comfort of our Euro pillow top for the ultimate luxury feel. Reduced back & joint pain Our plush Euro pillow top delivers contouring and cushioning support to the back, hips, and shoulders, relieving pressure where it’s needed most. Optimal spine support Our mattresses are designed with Lumbar Zone support technology, an active wire support in the center of the mattress, for optimal spinal alignment. Chiropractor approved The Congress of Chiropractic State Associations has awarded Saatva its seal of approval, and Saatva is recommended by leading US chiropractors.