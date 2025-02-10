Saatva

A striking and unique piece, the Kyeoma Koo Maxi Robe in Brown Ochre features a hand painted watercolour artwork from First Nations artist - Kylie Caldwell. A piece of wearable art, a timeless heirloom to be cherished for years to come. A similar shape to our well loved Tyler Robe from Utopia, this Robe features patch pockets, a box sleeve and a detachable tie. Our Robes liquid like fabrication and jacquard weave reveals a secondary print when in just the right light. We recommend pairing with your favourite denim to add some magic to your everyday fit or with any of our Spell X Kylie Caldwell collaboration styles. We know this one won’t last long so get in quick! - Crafted from 56% Viscose 44% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose - Patch pockets - No print placement means each robe is unique