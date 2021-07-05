Saatva

Classic Mattress

$1499.00 $1299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saatva

Your best sleep awaits on America's best-selling online luxury innerspring Our #1 selling dual-coil mattress blends the durability and responsive feel of an innerspring with the cushioned comfort of eco-friendly foams and a plush Euro pillow top. Back & joint pain relief Plush Euro pillow top gives contouring support for cushioned comfort and pressure relief where you need it most. Optimal spine support Patented spinal zone technology and CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam keep your spine in healthy alignment to reduce pressure on your lower back. Chiropractor approved Recommended by leading U.S. chiropractors and awarded a seal of approval by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.