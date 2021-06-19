Vacation

Classic Lotion Spf 30

$20.00

Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion. “Leisure-Enhancing” & “Excessively Good” specifically designed to optimize recreation and protect skin for “Long days by the pool.” 3.4oz / 100ml Reef-Friendly Formula Oxybenzone & Octinoxate Free PEG & Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Dermatologist Tested Broad spectrum SPF 30 protection Water-resistant (80 minutes) “Leisure-Enhancing” Formula Lightweight & Easy to Wear “The World’s Best Smelling Sunscreen” Rubs in Fast on All Skin Tones Comes With Its Own Radio Station Packaging Made with Recycled Materials Coconut Oil Aloe Vera Banana Extract Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) Vitamin E Full list of ingredients below