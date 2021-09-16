Champion

Classic Logo Patch Hoodie Sweatshirt

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 53856670; Color Code: 006 Go-to oversized hoodie sweatshirt built in a durable reverse weave cotton fleece with a soft brushed interior to keep you cozy. Cut in a loose boyfriend fit with dropped long sleeves and ribbed banding at the cuffs and hem. Complete with a C logo patch detailing and front kanga pocket. Content + Care - 82% Cotton, 18% polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 47.5” - Length: 28.5”