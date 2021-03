Le Beret Francais

Classic Light Blue Beret Woman

$29.63

Buy Now Review It

At Le Beret Francais

The classic light blue beret for woman has been created referring to a sky gradient when it's cold and the sky is clear. Full of sweetness it comforts us during winter. Our berets are 100% whool and 100% made in France, in Bayonne (64). Our berets are unique size, the beret diameter is 28cm.