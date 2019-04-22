Some say luxury and practicality don't mix. This bag begs to differ. The silhouette is simple, but beautifully so. The pebbled leather is genuine Argentinian, both lightweight and seriously soft, yet durable and sized just right for work or a weekend getaway. A marriage of form and function designed to impress - and crafted to last. Now available with a gorgeous gold or silver zipper: so that your essentials are always secure. Elevate your iconic tote with a clever Tote Organization Insert. We created this thoughtful add-on to make your accessories even more efficient.