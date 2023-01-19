Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Venus Et Fleur
Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Rose
$53.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
POMP Flowers
Solstice
BUY
$96.00
POMP Flowers
Flowerbx
3 Month Flower Subscription Digital Gift Certificate
BUY
£120.00
Flowerbx
Floward
Autumn’s Here
BUY
£87.00
Floward
Urbanstems
The Macchiato
BUY
$58.00
Urbanstems
More from Venus Et Fleur
Venus Et Fleur
Lé Petit Black Classic
BUY
$144.00
Venus Et Fleur
Venus Et Fleur
Venus Et Fleur Arrangement
BUY
$299.00
Venus Et Fleur
Venus Et Fleur
12 Days Of Roses
BUY
$249.00
Venus Et Fleur
More from Plants
Outsunny
Wooden Raised Garden Bed Plant Stand Box
BUY
£85.99
£171.99
eBay
Venus Et Fleur
Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Rose
BUY
$53.00
Nordstrom
The Sill
Hoya Heart
BUY
$48.00
$68.00
The Sill
POMP Flowers
Solstice
BUY
$96.00
POMP Flowers
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted