Tweezerman

Classic Lash Curler

For dramatically beautiful curl. Tweezerman's expertly crafted best-seller features thick, rounded silicone pads to create intense curl. Won't crease lashes. Includes 3 replacement pads. How to use: Open eyes wide to insert and center lashes. With curler pad positioned at the base of your lash line, hold handles firmly and gently squeeze. Hold for a few seconds, then open curler slowly to completely release lashes. Repeat for an even more intense curl. Always curl lashes before applying mascara. Clean after use. With daily use, we recommend replacing curler pad after three months and curler after one year.