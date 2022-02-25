J. Crew

Classic Lady Day Coat In Italian Double-cloth Wool With Thinsulate

$398.00 $199.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

The last layer should make a great first impression: this flattering, feminine coat is cut from our signature double-cloth wool, which we've used in our collection every single year since 2001. It takes color beautifully and is made exclusively for us by Italy's Manifattura di Carmignano mill (known the world over for its exceptional woolen fabrics).