Fjällräven

Classic Kånken Backpack

$80.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 37758505; Color Code: 048 This classic Fjällräven backpack is designed to relieve your back from weight, made of hard-wearing, lightweight Vinylon F fabric that is able to withstand dirt and wetness. The spacious main compartment has a large zip opening with two flat side pockets and a zipped pocket on the front. Included PE foam seat cushion stored in the interior back pocket, always within reach for when you need to take a break and sit down. Handles at the top and slender, adjustable shoulder straps. The logo on the front is reflective. It also has an address label inside the main compartment. Through their Arctic Fox Initiative, Fjallraven supports projects that help conserve nature including the threatened Arctic fox. Content + Care - Vinylon F: 100% vinylal - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Length: 10.63" - Width: 5.12" - Height: 14.96" - Handle drop: 4"