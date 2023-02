Teneues

Classic Indigo: Luxe Foiled Notecard Box

$32.53

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Luxe Foil Notecards are full colour cards featuring bright foil accents, and large enough to convey personal greetings, thank-yous and invitations. 10 notecards 5 each of 2 images. Glossy black foil accents 10 classic white envelopes Packaged in an eye-catching foil-patterned box Box measures 190 x 135 x 28 mm each card measures 120 x 178 mm