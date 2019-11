ModCloth

Classic Imagination Trench

$149.00 $32.97

As lifelong fans of the timeless trench coat, we couldn’t help but give this khaki one from our ModCloth namesake label a touch of our own sweetness. In addition to the standard lapels, marbled buttons, and structured cotton of this pocketed outerwear, you’ll find refreshing touches of yellow at the tied cuffs and sash. What a pleasant reinvention!